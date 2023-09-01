Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Collins Booksellers in Orange set for expansion: 'Big plans'

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 1 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The last bookshop in Orange is set for sizable expansion amid "big plans for the future."

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.