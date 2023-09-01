The last bookshop in Orange is set for sizable expansion amid "big plans for the future."
Collins Booksellers on Summer Street will expand its footprint, with the retail space behind cleared out in July.
Owner and renowned author Kelly Rimmer says work is due to be completed early next year.
"We've got some big plans for the future," she told the Central Western Daily.
"We will be be refurbishing the shop. We're basically shuffling things around so that we'll have more room for events within the store."
More information is expected to be announced in coming months.
Ms Rimmer bought the shop in 2022 from founders Margaret and Phil Schwebel for about $255,000.
At the time she said a series of new monthly literary events are in the works.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.