Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sam Greatbatch hoping for the perfect Father's Day gift with a grand final victory for Orange Emus

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
September 1 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David, Sonny and Matthew Greatbatch will all be hoping Sam and his Emus teammates can get the job done against the Bathurst Bulldogs in the Blowes Clothing Cup grand final. Picture by Carla Freedman.

The name Greatbatch is synonymous with the Orange Emus.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.