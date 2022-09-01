The name Greatbatch is synonymous with the Orange Emus.
First it was David 'Greater' Greatbatch who donned the fabled green, then came his son, Matthew 'Macka' Greatbatch.
Now there's Sam Greatbatch, who this week will look to add to the club's storied history as the Emus take on the Bathurst Bulldogs in the Blowes Clothing Cup first grade grand final.
"Coming off the win last week was just unreal. The boys are hyped and we're ready to go. Training on Tuesday was awesome and the boys are ready," Sam said.
"I love it, I seriously love being the underdog. We're playing our best footy in the finals which is unreal."
With Saturday's decider coming on the eve of Father's Day, Sam - who is a dad to two-year-old boy Sonny - would be hard-pressed to find a better present than to lift the winner's trophy.
"I don't think there is a better Father's Day gift than that. I think that's the best one Sonny can give me," he said.
Among those cheering Sam on from the side-lines will be his dad, Matthew 'Macka' Greatbatch and granddad, David 'Greater' Greatbatch.
Both are Emus old boys who have storied histories with the club in their own respect.
"We've been around the club forever and we can't wait to get down there and cheer Sam on," Macka said.
"He's playing some great footy at the moment and the whole team is and a grand final is awesome for the club.
"It brings new people to the club and as a supporter, it's always good fun to win a grand final."
The oldest of the Greatbatch quartet, Greater first played for the Emus in the early 1960s and only hung up the boots come his 40th birthday.
"I just about live here," he said of his love of the club.
"I'm one of the old fella volunteers around the place and we still just run around and do what needs to be done as the whole place runs on volunteers."
Nowadays, he and his wife don't get to as many away games as they used to. But with a grand final on the line, you would be a brave person to try and convince him to stay away from Bathurst this weekend.
"I can be speechless and cry through the whole bloody thing, especially when you see your grandkids play," he said.
"It was bad enough when the kids were playing, but when you see the grandkids playing, that's beyond belief."
So with the possibility of an early Father's Day gift on the table for the Greatbatch crew, the question had to be asked of what their plan was for the Sunday itself?
"We're booked in to go out to Tonic for the Sunday," Macka said.
"But somehow I don't think Sam will be joining us."
The Emus and Bulldogs game will kick off at 3.15pm on Saturday at Bathurst's Ashwood Park.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
