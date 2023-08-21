Central Western Daily
Grace Hamilton speaks on united Wallaroos message

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
August 21 2023 - 6:00pm
Former Wallaroos skipper Grace Hamilton has joined a chorus of critics slamming the giant disparity in Rugby Australia's (RA) treatment between its male and female players.

