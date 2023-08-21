Rugby league will likely no longer be played at Wade Park as Orange City Council focuses on transforming the ground into a "specialist" cricket facility.
The ground, which has hosted a variety of sports since opening in 1910, recently received upgrades to change rooms, lighting and energy efficiency.
It's part of a push to attract more elite level sport to the ground, which will likely be used exclusively for cricket once the Orange sports precinct adjacent to Jack Brabham is completed.
Sport and recreation committee chair councillor Tammy Greenhalgh said council had "heavily invested" funding into making Wade Park a specialist cricket ground with rugby league clubs Orange CYMS, Orange Hawks and Orange United Warriors expected to make the move and call the city's south home in the coming years.
"With these new facilities, including improved field lighting, solar panels, batteries and change room upgrades, Wade Park will continue for the next few years as the main venue for cricket and Orange's Group 10 and Woodbridge Cup rugby league clubs, as well as major events and visiting tournaments," Cr Greenhalgh said.
"On the longer-term, the development of the new sports precinct is expected to see Group 10 and Woodbridge Cup games move to that venue.
"In recent years, Orange City Council has heavily invested in Wade Park as a specialist venue for cricket.
"The cricket centre is now being booked for cricket training and skills development all year round."
Cr Greenhalgh said Women's Big Bash League, Marsh Cup and Sheffield Shield were all on the Wade Park agenda while confirming plans for a Sydney first grade match in December.
Phoebe Litchfield's NSW Breakers played two WNCL games against ACT Meteors at Wade Park in February 2023 while Sydney Thunder played a trial against Hong Kong back in 2016.
"Wade Park has already successfully hosted Women's National Cricket League games with Council continuing to work with Cricket NSW to bring other elite content like WBBL, Marsh Cup or Sheffield Shield games to the venue in the future," she said.
"Wade Park and Riawena Oval will host the NSW Country Championship in November this year with plans being finalised to host Manly District Cricket Club for a Belvidere Cup game in December."
Orange Tigers will likely keep playing games at Waratahs but Wade Park could host "one-off high profile AFL games".
Cr Greenhalgh said council would continue trying to bring national and state-level carnivals to the Colour City.
"For many years Orange City Council has partnered with Sports Marketing Australia to attract a large number of State and National level carnivals and championship events to Orange across a broad range of sports," she said.
