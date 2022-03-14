news, local-news,

Allegri Singers of Bathurst, together with the Orange Regional Conservatorium Symphonic Choir and visiting members from the Willoughby Singers, will combine to present a powerful rendition of Handel's Messiah. Around 100 voices will be accompanied by the Orange Regional Conservatorium Orchestra, all under the direction of William Moxey. The solo vocal components of the work will be performed, as usual, by outstanding local and visiting singers. The expectation of audiences is for performances of this iconic and popular work to take place every couple of years, but due to viral interruptions, there has been a long interval between shows. Persistent COVID restrictions have continued to plague live performance, with singing and dancing barred from venues until recently. The last performance of Messiah by Allegri Singers and friends was in November 2017, so be prepared for the release of pent up, inspired and emotional musical energy in the forthcoming performances. This is a big budget venture for the two principal choirs to underwrite, and help from the Australian Government Regional Arts Fund is gratefully acknowledged. In order to be financially viable, both performances need to draw capacity audiences. The performance will be held at Bathurst's All Saints' Cathedral and Orange's Holy Trinity Church on April 9 and 10 respectively, with both performances getting under way at 2pm. All tickets cost $45 and are available for the Bathurst show from BooksPlus or online https://www.trybooking.com/BXODP or at the door. For the Orange performance: https://events.humanitix.com/handels-messiah. For more information on the group go to the Allegri Singers Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/ef37e2c9-d7ea-49a2-86d9-7cf2d7560266.JPG/r0_414_4032_2692_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg