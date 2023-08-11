Traffic through town
I read, with interest, your article about Cumnock's problem with traffic ignoring the speed limit.
I might add that Cargo has the same problem, especially at night. I go for a stroll every evening, and footpaths are scarce in Cargo.
I'm often at the edge of the road, astonished by the speed of the vehicles and the number that do not dim their lights, in a built-up area.
With all the extra lighting on many of today's vehicles, high beams almost burn the paint off the houses.
I have to stare at the ground to prevent being blinded.
How about some signs to remind drivers to slow down and dim their lights.
Don Michael, Cargo
Also making news
Clan Oflannagain of Uachtartire (Upper Third) is gathering in Canberra on October 21, 2023 to celebrate the arrival in NSW of Christopher J.K. Flanagan, his wife Johanna and their infant son Matthew.
Christopher was born in Castle (Durragh) Durrow, County Kilkenny, Ireland (now Queen's County after boundary changes) to Matthew and Elizabeth (nee Coyne) Flanagan in 1812.
Matthew and Elizabeth had several children, including Mary, Richard, Thomas, Mathias (Matthew) and Elenor, who were all baptised in Durrow.
Of those children, we know that Thomas and perhaps another son, James, were lost at sea aboard a ship which sank in the Atlantic Ocean around 1835.
Thomas was returning to Canada to his home, his wife and son Stephen, who had remained there while he journeyed home to Ireland for the purpose of bringing more Flanagans to his "plantation" which he had established in New Brunswick.
Christopher, it is said, had already decided to emigrate to NSW.
He married Johanna Connery (Conolly, Collins, Coonery) in Tallow, County Waterford, Ireland in February 1840 and their son Matthew was born Christmas Day that same year.
Christopher, Johanna and Matthew set sail aboard the SS Larne from Liverpool, England in mid-1841 and arrived in Port Jackson on October 21, 1841.
After their arrival, a further 10 children were born to Christopher and Johanna, namely:
Elizabeth 1843 - 1876; Daniel 1844 - 1880; Annie 1845 - 1918; Richard 1846 - ?; John 1848 - ?; Thomas 1851 -1926; Christopher Charles 1852 - 1932; Mary Jane 1854 - 1918; Michael James 1856 -1940; Theresa 1860 - ?.
If you are a descendant of this line of Flanagans, you are a member of this clan.
For further information regarding the celebrations in October or to introduce yourself, please contact us via email to joy@oflannagain.org or by visiting the OFlannagain of Uachtartire Facebook page.
Take the Lord's Place Poll: Would you like to see more of these?
Just another example of council doing what they want with the money we give them, regardless of public opinion. Mike Gee
Gotta be the most ugly and impractical idea for a "future city" upgrade. Go use some of the paint to demarcate parking spaces up summer street. Andrew Nelson
