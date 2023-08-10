I'm pretty confident in saying that across Australia right now, more people know the name of the women's national football team than the men's.
The Matildas have been capturing the attention of the entire nation as they play in the Women's World Cup.
"Did you watch the Matildas last night?" Has been said by friends, family and colleagues I would never have expected.
Football fever is high. So much so that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has promised a public holiday if the Matildas take out the trophy.
On Monday night they smashed it again, beating Denmark 2-0 to make it through to the quarterfinals.
Here are some facts:
The Matildas' narrow win against Ireland in the group stage had an average of 1.93 million viewers on Seven and 7Plus. It makes it the most-watched women's team sports match in Australian history.
The record it broke?
When the Matildas' play in the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics against Sweden in 2020.
Here's another one:
According to the Financial Review, the Australian women's team sold more official jerseys before the Women's World Cup had even started than the men's team has since their tournament last year.
Halfway through the round of 16, the Australian event broke another record - the most attended Women's World Cup ever.
Let that sink in.
The matches are only just heating up and it's already breaking attendance records. It's surpassing the previous record of 1,353,506 people who attended the whole of the Women's World Cup in Canada in 2015.
Our demand for women's sport has never been higher.
And while it might have been Sam Kerr that started all the hype - she is the highest paid Aussie footballer after all - other Matildas have now become household names too.
Some who have come from our own backyard.
Cowra's Ellie Carpenter has undoubtedly been one of the best on the team.
Hayley Raso, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Steph Catley, Katrina Gorry.
The list of champions goes on.
After cheering, talking tactics and yes, sometimes criticising these players, the names will be ones that stick with me. And thousands of others.
But what comes next?
We can't let this be an anomaly.
I want to see all those young girls, and the boys as well, who are proudly wearing their Matildas jerseys get just as excited about the women's NRL. Or the women's big bash
Let's get behind the netball.
Let them grow up in a world where they never know how rare it was to get women's sport played on a free to air TV channel during prime time.
Let them speak about the performances and amazing stats of our women athletes the same way we know Donald Bradman's batting average.
For now, let's continue to cheer on our Matildas all the way to the grand final (and get that public holiday).
Just make sure we don't stop cheering for our women after the final whistle has blown.
