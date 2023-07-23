When Kyra Fisher scored what proved be the winning try, not only did she not know where to look, she didn't even know if it was a try or not.
About mid-way through the first half of the league tag clash between Canowindra and Grenfell, Tigers winger Lillian Harrison chased hard on a grubber kick that looked destined to go dead.
Her extra effort kept the ball alive before some pinball action ensued.
The ball fell to Goanna Danielle Smith who, without much time to think, attempted to boot it out the back of the in-goal area.
Instead, it hit Fisher - who was facing her own in-goal - and the ball fell right at her feet. The Tigers centre pounced on it but celebrations were muted as both sides were forced to wait until the referees conferred about the calamity they had just witnessed.
"I didn't even know where to look. I didn't even know what was going on, it just happened so quickly," Fisher said.
"I thought it was a knock on."
The referees did not though and the Tigers found themselves up 10-0 early in the round 13 Woodbridge Cup contest at Tom Clyburn Oval.
The defending premiers weren't about to quit in what was an equally important game for both sides, with the teams separated by just one point coming into the July 23 clash.
The Goannas came out strong in the second half with two quick-fire tries to cut the deficit to two points.
That was as close as it would get however, with a second-half double by Tigers flyer Jade Harding sealing the 24-8 win.
"I was quite nervous about playing Grenfell because I knew they were the team we needed to beat," Harding said.
"We played really well and did a really good job at defending and keeping the positive attitude throughout the game."
Harding credited that positive mindset to her skipper, Kelly Price.
"She reiterated that we're still in the game and there's still lots of time left for us to get back at them," she said.
With a background in sprinting, it's little wonder Harding proved hard to chase down on more than one occasion.
"I was blessed with a little bit of speed," she said.
The Tigers' hopes of finishing in the top four is within their grasp, with only CSU and the winner of the game between Cargo and Molong, mathematically able to catch them.
But should results go against Canowindra in the final weekend of action, the furthest they could fall would be sixth place, which would result in a home elimination semi-final.
That benefit of home-field advantage wasn't lost on Harding.
"When we're playing really well, you can hear the crowd getting behind you and it really lifts you up," she said.
"Having all the local people and your family really helps to get your mind in the game and to think that you're going to be able to win."
But Harding isn't focused on worst-case scenario. In fact, she believes they have what it takes to bring home the title.
"There's been a few games where we've been smashed, but we've been working ourselves back into being a team that others look out for," she added.
"We are in it to win."
