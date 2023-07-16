"Premium" housing is planned for the soon-to-be-demolished Orange Regional Conservatorium CBD block.
Private purchase and development of 73a Hill Street is sought via an expression of interest campaign. Orange City Council owns the land.
Minutes show councillors David Mallard and Francis Kinghorne proposed social or affordable housing projects be explored. The request was turned down.
The 4218 square metre block is 25 metres from Summer Street and entirely surrounded by housing.
A shortage of "premium medium-density development" for retirees and families in Orange is spruiked to potential developers in the EOI pitch.
"[It's] surrounded by the area's best restaurants, cafes, shops, top-rated schools, parks, and entertainment venues as well as transport connectivity with easy access to Great Western Highway and Orange Train Station," it says.
The existing building at 73A Hill Street was built about 1980 as Plymouth Brethren Church. It was converted for use as the Orange Regional Conservatorium in 1996.
Plans to level the site were revealed in July by council. It agreed to sell the land during a closed-door meeting on June 20, 2023.
Consultant JPAbusiness Pty Ltd has been hired to manage the EOI campaign.
A replacement conservatorium is due to be built behind the Orange Library later this year, and will incorporate a planetarium. Design was altered slightly in May.
