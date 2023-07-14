Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Breaking

Lords Place parking time cuts set to be reversed in Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated July 14 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shortened Lords Place parking limits will likely be axed following pushback from businesses along the strip.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.