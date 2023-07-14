Shortened Lords Place parking limits will likely be axed following pushback from businesses along the strip.
A recommendation to double current times is scheduled to come before Orange City Council at its meeting on Tuesday night.
"It is time to show that council are listening ... and responding," an attached Traffic Committee report says.
Stop times were cut to 15 and 30 minutes as part of the recent street overhaul. Some spaces were also removed to encourage walking.
Council papers say the decision to reconsider was prompted by a recent survey of 20 businesses on the street, and increases in nearby available parking.
About 20 Lords Place South businesses took part in the June survey on parking. Just three indicated support for 15 minute limits.
The report says a return to paid parking at the adjacent Ophir car park has made the increase viable. A GHD report found 54 per cent of spots are now vacant in the lot.
The staff recommendation for July 18 says:
"Amend the existing 1/4 hour parallel parking to 1/2 hour parking and the existing 1/2 hour angled parking to 1 hour parking in Lords Place [between Summer Street and Kite Street]."
