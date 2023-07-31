Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Strip of boxy new houses planned at 7 Gregory Place, Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated July 31 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A long strip of boxy "modern" homes is planned for Orange.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.