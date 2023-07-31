A long strip of boxy "modern" homes is planned for Orange.
The development application for 10 one-and-two-bedroom houses at 7 Gregory Place in the town's north has been lodged with Orange City Council.
A small private garden, open plan living and dining, a garage and second-floor balcony features in each.
Four units will have two bedrooms and 146 square metres of floor space. Six will have one bedroom and 115.9m2.
Similarly sized properties in the vicinity have sold for between $500,000 and $650,000 in the last 12 months.
Private outdoor areas all include turf and at least one tree. Sizes ranged between 31 square metres and 94 square metres.
A communal landscaped area runs along a private access road. Two visitor parking spaces are included in the layout plan.
The DA says the design ensures security by "detracting offenders from hiding or attempting to trap victims."
Colours are yet to be selected. Planned construction materials include brick, cladding, aluminium, timer, and colourbond sheeting.
The 2376 square metre block is vacant. Water, sewer, electricity, gas and telecommunications have already been connected.
"The proposed development is considered to have a positive economic impact which will contribute to additional income for council and the community through the provision of additional local services," the DA says.
"Construction of additional residential dwellings has a positive economic impact upon local suppliers, contractors and builders undertaking the project.
"The development also provides options for housing ... in the consideration of housing choice and affordability."
Construction and a further subdivision will be carried out over four stages. A timeline for completion is not included.
Planning Potential lodged the design plans. Public comments can be lodged until August 3, 2023.
