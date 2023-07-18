There's nothing quite like knocking off some of the big dogs.
Just ask those in Parkes, Cowra and Forbes.
A number of premiership winners from the Central West's smaller towns feature in part three of our Central West Rugby Union top 50 list.
From Parkes' 2011 title win, to Forbes' incredible road victory in Orange in 2017. And then, somewhat controversially (depending on who you ask), Cowra's breakthrough title win in a COVID-interrupted 2021 season.
Check out players 30 to 21:
Orange City can find themselves a cult hero forward, can't they?
Think Afele Tongia circa 2011, Wayne Miller of the same era and you could even throw big Tatafu Na'aniumotu in there as well.
But Zarin Barber is probably the best of them all.
In lead-up to 2007 grand final, Barber was quoted saying: "I try to look for a hole but I'm not always quick enough ... so if someone jumps in front of me I just try to run over them."
Barber played a long stint at Yeoval before landing at Pride Park and transforming the club from also-rans to grand finalists. A big ball runner, he proved incredibly hard to stop and his flowing mane of hair ensured he was easily spotted on the field.
Scored a try in City's narrow loss to Roos in the 2007 decider.
Often a barometer for Platypi teams in the last five-to-six years. If Coles was on, then you knew Forbes would be hard to stop.
Won a premiership with Forbes in 2017 and won CWRU player of the year in 2022.
A big man and plays big too. A dominant No.8 in the Central West.
Paul Elliott is a funny one. An incredible player, he played halfback for Central West and NSW Country, including a tour of Fiji in the No.9 jumper.
But he couldn't land his favoured position at Dubbo for two years.
Elliott played five-eighth in dominant, premiership winning Roos sides in the mid-2000s because the halfback in that era was Will Leader.
Still, Elliott was a stand-out. He was NSW Country player of the year in 2006 and was called up to train with NSW Waratahs after that season.
A tenacious player with great skill.
Ryan would nearly have been the first player picked for Central West and NSW Country sides for the last decade.
Smart, skillful and tactically elite, Ryan's work around the set piece has proven invaluable for just about every team he's ever played for.
Was a key man in Parkes' stunning breakthrough premiership triumph in 2011.
A key man for the Boars in the early 2000s after linking with the club alongside good friend and countryman Hare Lavaka.
Represented NSW Country and played countless games with Parkes. Has made the town his home, with his eldest son Malakai now a gun with the Spacemen.
Debuted for Emus in the top grade as an 18-year-old second-rower and has been a handful for opposition line-outs ever since.
Had a stint in Sydney with Warringah but has largely plied his trade with CSU in Bathurst and then again back at Emus, where he's enjoyed immense success.
Few ever win a line-out against Hughes-Clapp, while his work around the field is underrated. His defence has often drawn a raucous reaction from the can van. Chants of 'hitman' echo Endeavour Oval.
Has played in grand finals in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, winning four titles in that run.
Ask any coach in the late 2000s and early 2010s who was the player they had at the top of most tip sheets, and Bart Bogart's name was invariably there.
His pure speed made him a threat from virtually anywhere on the field. He gave opposition coaches nightmares.
He was rapid, and burst onto the scene as a 19-year-old in 2008 and scored around 20 tries to help the club to the grand final.
Was described as "easily the find of the year for Bathurst and maybe even for the competition" and a "freak" in that sensational debut campaign.
Went on to play plenty of rep footy on the wing, but was equally damaging as a centre or fullback.
Went from Central West and then played first grade rugby for Eastwood in Sydney, and not many have done that.
A brutal front-on defender, 'Macca' made plenty of opposition forwards think twice before running a crash ball near the ruck plenty of times.
Won multiple premierships with Emus - 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002 - and was a huge member of an incredibly dominant pack for the greens.
Tim Berry would just about have to be the only person in Central West Rugby's history to win three top tier titles with three different clubs.
And that record may stand the test of time.
With not many clubs currently in the top tier and player movement between the towns limited, Berry's wins with CSU (2004), Roos (2008) and then Cowra (2021) make for incredible reading.
He captained the '04 CSU team and Cowra's side as well - 17 years apart. Anyone who plays 18 years of first grade rugby is as tough as they come, and Berry's leadership qualities make him one of the best to do it in that last 25 years.
A mainstay at the Bulldogs club for 20 years.
Plunkett's dominance at scrum time was punctuated by premierships in 2005 and then again in 2010.
A regular fixture in Country Cockatoos scrums as well.
He first got a crack with the Dogs' first grade side in 2003 and is, in 2023, coaching the club's First XV.
Regarded as a player who gets through a mountain of work and his effort at the breakdown were often crucial to the Dogs' success.
