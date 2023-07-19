Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Central West Rugby Union top 50: The best players to play over the last 25 years | Players 20-11

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated July 20 2023 - 8:31am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We're getting to the pointy end of the best players to play in the Central West in the last 25 years and there's some serious talent on show.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.