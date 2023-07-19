Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Here's why the 2026 Commonwealth Games should be held in Orange NSW

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated July 19 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange should be the next host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.