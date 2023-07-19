Orange should be the next host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
With our southern cousins making the shock announcement on July 18 that they would forgo their initial request to host the international event, the sporting world has been thrown into chaos.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews pulled the pin after updated figures suggested the cost to host the Games would be up to $4.4b more than expected.
"We are not going to spend $7 billion running a 12 day sporting event," he said.
The Commonwealth Games organising committee said it was "taking advice on the options available to us and remain committed to finding a solution for the Games in 2026".
But, a solution is staring them right in the face; simply bring the games to Central West NSW or more specifically, Orange.
Before you jump the gun and say this isn't possible, let me tell you why the Colour City not only can support the 21 different sporting categories selected for the 2026 showcase, but should be given the opportunity.
Let's kick things off with one of the main attractions at any Commonwealth Games and that is the athletics.
From shot put to the 100m sprint, the high jump to hurdles, the battles on the track and field may well be the most high profile event of them all.
So where would such a prolific set of races be run? Well, Orange High School of course.
Home of the Hornets, OHS notably took home the Astley Cup in the event's 100th year back on June 26. One of the events hosted at the school itself? The athletics.
If these hallowed school grounds are good enough for an event as historic as the Astley Cup, then surely they are suitable for the Commonwealth Games (which have only been going since 1930 - a full seven years after the tri-sports tournament began).
To keep that school spirit alive, we've decided that table tennis and badminton will be held in school gyms across the city. Who doesn't remember their PE teacher bringing out the ping pong paddles or the shuttlecocks for what was a slightly less arduous class. Let's bring back that school spirit on the big stage.
Now, let's move things along to the PCYC where 3x3 basketball and the netball will be played.
The centre itself has already proven it can host high level competition, with the two Super Netball pre-season games featuring the Giants.
And with home-grown talent Annie Miller rising up the ranks, there's every possibility that holding the Games in Orange would give the Aussies the ultimate home field advantage.
Orange City Council showed that 3x3 basketball tournaments could be played on the outdoor courts through their 2022 Naidoc Week celebrations, so why not have the best hoopers in the world try their hand there as well?
Let's take a dip in the water where we'll have to get a bit more creative for the aquatics.
The easiest of the events to slot in would have to be the diving and swimming.
The Orange Aquatic Centre in 2022 hosted the NSW Country and Metropolitan Diving Championships which brought some of the state's best youngsters to town. Tick.
As for the swimming, what better way to celebrate Australian culture than having the event held in the (hopefully) sunshine that is the outdoor pool.
Next up, we're going to take a drive out of town to Lake Canobolas where the city's Pinnacle Dragon Boat Club will have to make way for the rowing events.
Sure, the lake may not be the appropriate length to accommodate some of the events, so we thought we'd improvise by having the athletes do laps, rather than a one-way sprint.
And if spectators get board, they can just turn their attention behind them where the beach volleyball court will be in full swing as well.
Gosling Creek is well-known for hosting many a high-profile triathlon, so there should be no issues there. In fact, they might even get a kick out of the cold-weather just like Orange's solstice daredevils did back on June 22.
The cyclists will have an array of options to choose from as well - be they at the track around Gosling Creek, the velodrome or the Lake Canobolas Mountain Bike Trail.
That's 11 sports down with ten more to go.
United BJJ and Boxing on Peisley Street knows what it's like to take home a title or two, so it seems only fair they get first dibs on hosting rights for some of the world's best amateur fighters.
Sticking with that trend, I'm sure Lyle Davis and the crew down at One Strength Gym would be more than happy to accommodate the weightlifting and Para powerlifting tournaments - they may even submit an entrant or two.
An obvious host for the gymnastic events would have to be Central West Gymsports, but in order to compete, athletes will first have to tackle the famous ninja course.
The Orange and District Pistol Club will no doubt be able to accommodate the shooting events, while the lawn bowlers will have their pick of Orange City or Country Club to go for a roll on.
The Glenroi hockey fields have produced many a talented youngster from the city and provides a great viewing area for spectators as well. If all else fails, the countries can always improvise and move indoors at the PCYC.
Cricket will no doubt be a massive drawcard and Orange's facilities have already proven they are up to the task of hosting top-tier events.
In February 2023, Phoebe Litchfield's NSW Breakers took on the ACT Meteors at Wade Park - the best ground in the west - and it was a roaring success.
Add on Riawena and Bloomfield and those are three great cricket wickets deserving of more attention.
Golf would be an easy get with both Duntryleague and Wentworth courses providing a place the men and women could play (maybe a game of rock, paper scissors to decide who plays where).
Then you have squash guru George Eleftheriou who would no doubt show the visiting athletes all the hot spots around town where they can spend their free time away from the courts.
That's 20 sports down with one premier event left to go. What is it you may ask? The rugby 7s.
Barring any wet weather, Pride Park and Endeavour Oval should be up to the challenge of hosting the pool games for this massive event, but once we get to the knockout games, there's only one place we can think of that would be worthy of a medal match. That is the Orange Sporting Precinct.
With three years left to go until the Commonwealth Games are due to go ahead, that should be plenty of time for the stadium to finally get finished...hopefully.
So there you have it, 21 reasons why Orange should step in and save Australia from becoming an international laughing stock.
And if you're wondering where all the athletes, media, volunteers and the thousands of others who are crucial to getting the Games up and running would sleep for the two weeks, I'm sure we could set up a nice camping area for them at the Orange Showground.
