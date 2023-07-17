Central Western Daily
Gala Ball of 2023 ropes in monster support for Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West

By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 17 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
ARIA-winning DIESEL may have stolen the show on Saturday night but with more than $200,000 raised, the big winner of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Central West's annual ball was most definitely regional families.

