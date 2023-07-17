ARIA-winning DIESEL may have stolen the show on Saturday night but with more than $200,000 raised, the big winner of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Central West's annual ball was most definitely regional families.
Around 400 event-goers united behind a common cause at the Orange Function Centre on July 15, with donations for the charity still pouring in 36 hours post-gig.
Executive director of the Orange-based house, Rebecca Walsh dubbed it a "phenomenal" evening from the moment guests arrived.
"The feedback we've received has been beyond wonderful and people keep talking about the 'wow factor' with the transformation of the room, walking down the beautiful red carpet and through a tunnel, it was an incredible experience for everyone," Ms Walsh said.
"And the connection-to-cause between families, the community, sponsors and volunteers, staff and defence members, it's grown immensely and that element alone just kept on elevating the room."
Another of those room-lifting factors was huge performance drawcard for the event, DIESEL - rocking the house for a monster crowd, along with army band The Lancer Band of the 1/15th Royal NSW Lancers.
"Some of their brass members went down and played in the middle of the dancefloor, people were really happy and dancing with huge smiles on their faces," Ms Walsh said.
"It was extremely interactive and DIESEL provided first-class entertainment, without a doubt. The meal courses were also five-star and we couldn't have done that without our region's talented chefs and their teams who all volunteered their time to do it."
The connection-to-cause between [everyone] that element alone just kept on elevating the room.- Executive director of Orange-based RMHC Central West, Rebecca Walsh on 2023 annual gala.
At another point, there was barely a dry eye in the house as family members shared personal stories of both heartache and triumph.
People described what it was like to have a sick child who is undergoing hospital treatment for their illness.
It leaves little room to wonder why RMHC has had (and continues to have) such a vast reach when it comes to those who've been impacted; and why people throw their full support behind the accommodation charity.
"Families sharing their experiences on the night, to say it was a harrowing time in our lives, it's really difficult to tell those stories," Ms Walsh said.
"To hear that they couldn't have gotten through it without our house, that means everything to RMHC staff and volunteers, because we're a place where [families] can be close to their unwell child; a place to keep families together and a place to be safe."
Really, the only thing the house takes away from parents and carers is some of the financial burdens amid an already painstaking time - giving families "a soft place to land in a homely atmosphere".
"Our staff and volunteers are also a ready ears to listen," Ms Walsh added, "and we're able to give family members that same space where they can connect to others going through similar things."
As of Monday morning, July 17, RMHC Central West was still receiving pledges and finalising the total figure of donations the annual gala pulled in.
A rough count on the evening, July 15, arrived at more than $200,000 between virtual and external platforms, including funds from those in attendance.
