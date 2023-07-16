A historic abandoned house in Orange could be sold as soon this week after a years-long campaign by council.
Plans to reverse shortened parking times along Lords Place, a proposed ANZAC tribute through the CBD, and several minor traffic changes are also on the agenda at Tuesday night's Civic Centre meeting.
Sale of 94 Woodward Street - once owned by the Eade family - will be raised with in the "closed section." Few details have been made public.
Orange City Council has been pushing to sell the asset since at least 2019.
Land around the house was carved off through a subdivision earlier this year following a push from Councillor David Mallard to explore affordable housing development.
The dilapidated property has been listed online for weeks by Belle Real Estate. An offer may have been received for council consideration.
"The house is a true gem just waiting to be restored to its former glory," the agency says of the three-bedroom bungalow.
Estimates in 2021 suggested a market value of $1.2 to $1.3 million. On those numbers, about $1.5 to $1.9 million would be likely today.
A vote to reverse parking times reductions along Lords Place will come before councillors on Tuesday night.
"It is time to show that council are listening ... and responding," the attached Traffic Committee report says.
Stop times were cut to 15 and 30 minutes as part of the recent street overhaul. Some spaces were also removed to encourage walking.
Council papers say the decision to reconsider was prompted by a recent survey of 20 businesses on the street. Just three indicated support for 15 minute limits.
Installation of banners through the CBD recognising fallen Australian soldiers is proposed by councillor Kevin Duffy.
The display would run in the lead up to ANZAC Day next year between 8 April and 29 April.
"I have spoken to a number of Families who have lost loved ones in Service from Orange and surrounds, and they are quite enthusiastic about the idea," Duffy said.
"It is also a personal touch of recognition from our community.
"We should never forget the raids by enemy forces on our country and especially the treatment dished out to our Vietnam Veterans."
Council staff estimate the cost of installing 40 banners at about $4671.64.
A host of other minor road and traffic changes are flagged.
These include introducing a no-stopping strip on Anson Street near Brendan Sturgeon Oval to allow two-way traffic and approving parking arrangements for the upcoming Orange Conservatorium and Planetarium.
Orange City Council will meet from 6.30 at the Civic Centre on July 18, 2023.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.