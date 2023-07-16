A police operation has continued into Monday morning after gunshots were reportedly fired in Lithgow.
Large numbers of police descended on Lithgow over the weekend and although details are being held tight, a sizable section of the town's west was barricaded off.
Dozens of emergency vehicles including marked and unmarked police, fire, and SES are on the scene.
On Monday morning, a spokesman for NSW Police said: "A police operation is continuing at Bowenfels this morning (Monday, July 17).
"Members of the public are advised to avoid the area while the operation continues.
"No further information is available at this time."
One of the main roads that has been cordened off by police is Cooerwull Road
The Great Western Highway remains open.
It is understood that the police operation began on Saturday night, with gunshots reported on Sunday night.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
