A new multi-million dollar indoor pool and gym complex is set to be built in Orange.
The 'community facility' at 16 Cameron Place in the town's South-East will be built by the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service (OAMS) adjacent to its existing 'Walu-Win' Centre.
An indoor pool, gym, reception area, toilets and shower amenities, 18 off-street car spaces, conference rooms and storerooms will feature.
Orange City Council unanimously voted to approve the development at its Tuesday night meeting.
Costs are estimated at about $4.9 million. The development application suggestion some Federal grant funding has been secured.
Aesthetics will closely match the existing building, with concrete blockworks, fibre cement cladding, metal cladding, and timber cladding.
"Proposed materials are considered to make a positive contribution to the existing precinct with its contemporary design," the development application said.
"The proposal will have minimal impact upon the surrounding environment harmoniously coinciding with the existing community health service facility on the land."
A report to councillors said "a few minor matters which have been discussed with the applicant" are required amendment to the plan. It's unclear what this refers to.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.