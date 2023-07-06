Central Western Daily
Multi-million dollar indoor pool and gym confirmed for Orange Aboriginal Medical Service

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated July 6 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
A new multi-million dollar indoor pool and gym complex is set to be built in Orange.

