Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Council

Orange Regional Conservatorium to be demolished: Orange City Council

William Davis
By William Davis
July 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange Regional Conservatorium looks set to be demolished and sold for housing.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.