Orange Regional Conservatorium looks set to be demolished and sold for housing.
Plans to level the site were revealed on Monday by Orange City Council. It agreed to sell the land during a closed-door meeting last month.
A replacement conservatorium is due to be built behind the Orange Library later this year, and will incorporate a planetarium. Design was altered slightly in May.
The existing site at 73A Hill Street was built about 1980 as Plymouth Brethren Church. It was converted for its current use in 1996.
Covering 4218 square metres, the level block is zoned R1 Residential meaning private homes can be constructed.
"A vacant site in this location has potential for a range of housing opportunities that could contribute to the social and economic development of the city," a development application from council to itself says.
Approval to sell the building was granted in a meeting closed to the public on June 20, 2023.
Minutes show councillors David Mallard and Francis Kinghorne requested staff explore the possibility of constructing social or affordable housing, but the amendment was rebuffed.
No heritage value is recognised for the 9.5 metre conservatorium building. The new DA says: "The existing building is considered visually bulky and lacks articulation."
All vegetation on the site will be retained.
