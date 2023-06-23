Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Breaking

Murder charge for driver allegedly at centre of deadly Molong car crash

Updated June 24 2023 - 9:05am, first published 6:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 35-year-old allegedly at the centre of a deadly two-vehicle smash that claimed the life of Molong mum Kristy Armstrong has been charged with murder.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.