A 35-year-old allegedly at the centre of a deadly two-vehicle smash that claimed the life of Molong mum Kristy Armstrong has been charged with murder.
The man, currently at Royal North Shore Hospital, has also been hit with two counts of attempted murder.
He was refused bail and will appear before Parramatta Bail Court via audio-video on Saturday morning.
At Molong on June 9, around 3.40pm, emergency services were called to Speedy Street, Molong, following reports of a two-vehicle crash between a sedan and a utility.
Officers from Central West Police District attended and found the driver of a sedan - a 36-year-old woman - dead at scene.
The passengers of the sedan - two girls aged eight and 11 - were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the ute - a 35-year-old man - was freed from his vehicle by Fire and Rescue NSW and treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was transported to Royal North Shore Hospital by air in a critical condition.
Police established a crime scene, which was forensically examined by specialist police.
Investigations are continuing.
