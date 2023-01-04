Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Crime

Central West crime figures show drop in break and enters, increased domestic violence

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated January 4 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The number of break and enters taking place in the Central West continues to remain down compared to pre-pandemic levels, however domestic violence and sexual assaults have increased.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.