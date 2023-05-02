Central Western Daily
Bid to curb Orange domestic violence as Mel McDonell outlines personal link to crisis

William Davis
By William Davis
May 3 2023 - 4:30am
'Brave' revelation as new plan to tackle domestic violence crisis greenlit
A prominent Orange leader has opened up on her personal experiences with domestic violence as the latest bid to tackle "harrowing" rates across town clears its first hurdle.

