Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

Orange wins over 55's masters hockey tournament in Port Macquarie

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 3 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Going undefeated at the over 55's state championship had a bit of extra meaning for Orange in 2023.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.