Going undefeated at the over 55's state championship had a bit of extra meaning for Orange in 2023.
The side had suffered a tough 2022 carnival in Goulburn, failing to win a game and being relegated to Division B.
So after licking their wounds the team regrouped and targeted a strong campaign in Port Macquarie, held on July 2-3.
They certainly delivered, marching to the final by defeating Sydney B 3-2, Port Macquarie 2-0, drawing 1-1 with Northern Inland and thumping Coffs Coast 5-1 in the semi-final.
They would meet old foes Northern Inland again in the grand final and were unrelenting with a 3-0 victory, courtesy of two Warren Baker goals and a Craig Brown strike.
Player Wayne Newton said the semi-final win was a personal highlight, describing it as the "perfect game" of hockey.
"It was a great team effort. That's what we all spoke about, everyone put the effort in," he said.
"Coffs Coast came from the other pool undefeated and with no goals scored against them and we absolutely flogged them.
"It was the perfect game of hockey, everything just fell our way.
"Then to round it out on Sunday morning with a 3-0 victory over Northern Inland [was great]."
Newton said the strength of the masters program in Orange and beyond had been evident throughout 2023 with the over 45's also returning home triumphant.
"The Central West and of course Orange have really been making a good account of ourselves in the masters series," he said.
"Parkes won the A division so we're looking forward to playing them next year.
"Our over 45s also won recently at the Tamworth tournament a month ago.
"We had two Australian representatives Darren Marjoram and Warren Baker who were in the forward line.
"Down back we had Brad Mollison and Ian McAlister and of course our goalie Phil Pregnell who only had four goals scored against him all weekend.
"To still be able to compete at this age level is great."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.