Since 1986 the Astley Cup has had eight sports and in that time only once has the line-up of sports changed.
But there's a chance a new sport could be introduced to the schedule in the next few years following Orange High School's historic victory in the school competition's centenary year.
Well, that's what Bathurst High Campus principal Ken Barwick is hoping will happen.
For far too long, some of his students have missed out playing in the Astley Cup because the competition doesn't offer what they excel in.
He said sports like Australian rules football, girls league tag and T20 cricket have all been mentioned as potential additions to the competition.
"I'd like to see the concept of the cup growing," he said.
"There are so many other sports people here don't get to play in the cup.
"Trent Copeland had an exceptional career in cricket, but he played basketball and soccer and also played a year of rugby league in Astley Cup.
"If you look at someone like Nic Broes, his main sport was cricket too and he never got the opportunity to play Astley Cup.
"Whether we see new sports in the Astley Cup or if they're trialled like they are in the Olympics, it'd be great to start adding and experimenting with some of those sports."
As of 2023, the Astley Cup schedule consists of athletics, basketball, football (boys and girls), hockey, netball, rugby league and tennis.
The schedule grew to eight events in 1986 with the introduction of boys football and softball, with the latter ultimately replaced by girls football in 2005.
Mr Barwick said softball was removed from the scheduled due to Orange's overwhelming dominance in the sport.
"In the 1980s and 1990s, Orange dominated softball and Orange dominated the cup overall," he said.
"Credit to Orange in that time period, but at the end of the day the reason why softball was taken out was to try and even the contest up and make every single round a competitive round."
One sport that has come under question is hockey.
While Orange and Bathurst remain competitive in the sport, hockey has struggled in Dubbo recently, resulting in a troubling time for the school.
Orange won its 2023 Astley Cup hockey clash with Dubbo 9-0, while Bathurst was victorious 5-0.
"Hockey is one that is a little under pressure because generally schools want their teams to perform well and not every association in every town is functioning at the same level," Mr Barwick said.
It seems unlikely that hockey would leave the Astley Cup schedule, as it was one of the original five sports alongside rugby league, athletics, tennis and netball, which was then known as women's basketball.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.