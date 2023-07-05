Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Have Your Say

Principal Ken Barwick is open to the idea of new sports in Astley Cup

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
July 5 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Since 1986 the Astley Cup has had eight sports and in that time only once has the line-up of sports changed.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.