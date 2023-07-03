Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Business

MIND YOUR BUSINESS | VM Cosmetic Clinic opens on McNamara Street

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
July 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Vanessa Merchan is taking a chance.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.