Little Ginny Hayes is a fighter.
The now one-year-old has battled the effects of Biliary Atresia and liver failure for most of her young life.
A liver transplant at the start of 2023, though, changed everything.
A 14-hour operation gave Ginny a new liver. It was the most important period in the Hayes family's lives.
"When we got the call to say we had a donor it was the most surreal moment ever," Ginny's mum, Sophia recalls.
"I was in Sydney with Ginny and Damian was in Orange working. I called Damo and he shipped the dog off and he got to Sydney.
"The next morning Ginny went in for the operation.
"It felt like we'd been waiting forever, and then it all happened very quickly."
Biliary Atresia is a rare liver disease that scars and blocks ducts that carry bile from the liver to the intestine.
Mrs Hayes took Ginny back to the GP when she was 11-weeks-old because she felt the infant's jaundice-like appearance wasn't normal.
She was right.
"I thought I'd check again," Mrs Hayes said looking back at that moment in 2022.
"To us, she was more yellow than we would like at that stage, so we were sent for tests."
They were sent for blood tests and it wasn't long after that the family got the call and were sent to the Children's Hospital, Westmead
It was the next day the family was informed about a likelihood of a serious liver condition in Ginny.
Ginny had her first major surgery at 12 weeks old, a Kasai procedure, to try and repair her liver. That didn't work though.
It was then over the next couple of months Ginny's liver issues really took hold, and her condition worsened as her liver continued to fail.
Her skin was yellow and her belly swollen. She had skinny arms and legs too.
She was taking medication to help her small body combat the failing liver and a feeding tube was used to help Ginny maintain some weight.
It was then just before Christmas Ginny was listed for a transplant, and into 2023 the call that changed everything finally came.
It took 14 hours for life to change for the Hayes family.
"She went in yellow and came out looking great," Mrs Hayes said.
"Very quickly, in the immediate couple of days after the operation she was almost not yellow at all. It's incredible to see what the body can do when the liver is healthy. She thrived immediately."
The days, weeks and months since the surgery to give Ginny a new liver haven't been without challenges - she's had a couple more surgeries since, but that's normal.
The family was back at home in Orange a month after the transplant.
"You look at her now, you wouldn't know. That's the beauty of it. You'd have no idea she's been through all of this," Mrs Hayes said.
"They're the reason Ginny is here."
The Liver Transplant Unit at the Children's Hospital, Westmead was incredible throughout the whole ordeal, says Mrs Hayes.
"They're honestly ... without those guys Ginny isn't here any more," she said.
Biliary Atresia only occurs about once in every 15,000-20,000 births worldwide, according to NSW Health.
Mrs Hayes said because Biliary Atresia is so rare a lot of people don't know about it or its impact on kids.
"But these guys save lives regularly," she said.
The Liver transplant unit has an annual fundraiser. It's called 'Leaping Livers lapping the lagoon'.
It's a nine kilometre walk around Narrabeen Lagoon on Sunday, July 23, which supports the Liver Transplant Unit at the Children's Hospital, Westmead.
The Hayes' are getting behind the fundraiser this year, which has a goal of raising $50,000. The money is used to buy specific medical equipment to help the surgeons do what they do best.
"Anything we can do to help them to support the next family that comes across Biliary Atresia, we'll do what we can," Mrs Hayes said.
Ginny turned one at the end of June. The Hayes' "little monster" is almost walking.
"She's absolutely thriving. She's nearly caught up with all of her gross motor development. We can't believe that. She's thriving and life's good and she will have normal life," Mrs Hayes said.
Which, all of those months ago when the Biliary Atresia diagnosis was made, seemed like a place Ginny might never get to.
The family remained incredibly positive throughout the whole process though.
"Damo and I always said in the thick of the nasty stuff that we would just take it day-by-day. It can feel like you're stuck in something but it does change," Mrs Hayes said.
Mrs Hayes said she's learned just to trust her instincts more.
She thought her daughter's jaundice appearance wasn't normal for her age, and tests revealed she was right.
"There's a window, and we were lucky enough to be in that window," she said.
"Biliary Atresia is something I didn't know. And I wish I had. It's uncommon. It's not genetic. It really is just bad luck.
"So I think it's important to trust your gut. Things get picked up eventually."
