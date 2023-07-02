CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday, Jude was at the Orange Regional Conservatorium for the Chamber Music Series, the Curry Night at Duntryleague and the Orange Civic Theatre for Carl Barron's comedy show.
On Saturday, Jude went to the Oriana for their Martini Bar and Fire Pits night and a bridal shower for Tendai Matinya at the Orange City Bowling Club.
On Sunday Jude took photos at the Hawks Rugby League Ladies Day at Wade Park.
