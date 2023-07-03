It might fall into the bucket of First World problems for some but Allen's Fantales being discontinued from July 1 rocked many who love a trip down nostalgic lane.
Owner of Orange's iconic The Coronet Milk Bar, Kelly Tanks said her lolly shop sold a whopping eight kilograms of the candy when the news first hit of the lolly's axing on June 20.
"I had every man and his dog coming in to buy [Fantales], people were upset to say goodbye to their favourite chocolate," Ms Tanks said.
"They were remembering stories from when they were kids, when you tried not to rip the paper to read the celebrity facts. They were as much a toy as they were a lolly."
Printing literal fan tales since 1930, snapshot biographies of movie stars lined each wrapper of the chocolate, caramel-fudge candy.
'Who am I?' teaser spiels of celebrities like Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, before revealing the answer at the base. Aussie children's music group, The Wiggles even got a shout-out at one point.
And although dentists (as well as parents of those with braces) are likely cheering about the big curtain call, Nestle's shock announcement still meant more than a simple disappearance of fun on wax paper.
"When retro lollies get discontinued, it feels like the exact same thing as taking someone away who they've loved for a long time, because it really is a connection that runs very deep," Ms Tanks said.
"It's an iconic chocolate and one of our country's oldest ones, just like Cobbers were. I remember dad throwing me a Cobber when I had a loose tooth. Lollies hold lots of memories for adults, they've got special moments you hold onto as a kid."
Priding her store on stocking the classics, Ms Tanks said The Coronet's retro range also includes Swizzels Snap and Crackle bars, Golden Nuggets bubblegum, Choo Choo bars, and the totemic bags of Pop Rock confectionary.
"I remember The Coronet as a kid when we'd come into Orange with mum for a big grocery shop, she'd always bring us here afterwards and we'd check out all of the classics," she said.
"So I'm a big Fantales girl from way back, I'm certainly going to miss them."
Apart from being "the only place in town" with the phased-out-Fantales still up for grabs, there's more than 80 different candy types behind the Coronet glass - homegrown majority, from New Zealand, the United Kingdom, or the United States.
Along with serving up ice creams, milkshakes, making coffees (and soon-to-be loaded hotdogs coming up), perhaps Ms Tanks' greatest pride and joy circles back to her own childhood.
Fantales or otherwise, the nostalgic land of candy is a place that leaves an internal imprint on many; and it lasts a lifetime.
"This is their shop, it's made for the kids of Orange and it's their safe and happy place, just like it was for me," Ms Tanks said.
"They can use a phone if they need to call mum and dad, or we'll help them charge their own phone. We're more than just a lolly shop, we're a home away from home; and we're part of peoples' childhoods."
