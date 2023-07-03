Central Western Daily
Record sales for Orange's The Coronet Milk Bar as retro Fantales discontinued

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 3 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:30pm
It might fall into the bucket of First World problems for some but Allen's Fantales being discontinued from July 1 rocked many who love a trip down nostalgic lane.

