Orange High School teacher Tegan Dray reflects on Astley Cup win

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 30 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 3:00pm
Orange High School (OHS) athletes have been front and centre of this masthead for the past two weeks and deservedly so after their triumphant Astley Cup campaign.

