Orange High School (OHS) athletes have been front and centre of this masthead for the past two weeks and deservedly so after their triumphant Astley Cup campaign.
The Hornets secured the cup in its 100th year with victories over Dubbo College and Bathurst High, going back-to-back for the first time since 2005/06.
It's an achievement not lost on OHS Astley Cup coordinator Tegan Dray who said it was one of the most "rewarding" experiences of her teaching career.
"As a teacher it is hard not to be affected by the spirit and passion for the Astley Cup that our students bring each year," she said.
"It is one of the most rewarding experiences you can have teaching, to share the joy of something that we all value and with people we care about.
"The special thing about Astley is that eight individual teams become one and the support they give each other, win, lose or draw, is one of the best parts of the entire event that we are most proud of."
Ms Dray, who also coached the Hornets netball team, said the students were determined to take out the competition in its centenary year.
Orange narrowly defeated Bathurst 405-393 having earlier seen off Dubbo 495-303.
"It is an amazing feeling to go back to back," she said.
"I don't think OHS has done this since 2006, so keeping that in mind, it is a very special thing to be part of.
"They were highly motivated to win the cup in the 100th year and our team captains were instrumental in leading their teams in the lead up to, and during both ties."
