Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our Future

Orange touch football players selected for NSW primary school team

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange will lead the charge to restore some pride in the NSW jersey after three players were selected in the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (NSWPSSA) team.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.