Orange will lead the charge to restore some pride in the NSW jersey after three players were selected in the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (NSWPSSA) team.
Tessa Hill, Clancy Simmons and Mackenzie Thornberry-Ruddy will all don sky blue at the National Championships in Darwin on August 18-23.
The girls earned selection after strong showings at the NSWPSSA carnival in May.
Hill and Thornberry-Ruddy represented Western (public schools) while Simmons played for Polding (Catholic schools) with the teams finishing fourth and fifth respectively.
It means that Orange makes up just under a fifth of the total squad.
All three said they were excited to be heading to the Top End with Thornberry-Ruddy warning her teammates they would face some tough conditions.
"It's going to be in the dry season so it will be even hotter than usual," she said.
"I went up there in December and when it rains it really rains.
"It will probably be the toughest conditions we'll have ever played in," Simmons added.
Their selections continue a trend of West-South West Suns players earning representative honours in state sides.
Like many, they decided to give touch football a go after watching older brothers and sisters play and it hasn't taken long for them to master the rules.
All three have keen football brains, already thinking ahead to how they will all contribute in their respective positions - middles (Simmons and Hill) and link (Thornberry-Ruddy).
They also hope to do better than the senior Blues teams with the girls bemoaning results in the women's and men's State of Origin series, labelling them "very disappointing."
"The middles are in control and the links do most of the running," Simmons said.
"There are some moves the middles can do but most of them are for the links.
"The links definitely score off the moves the most," Hill said.
