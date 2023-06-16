Orange High School (OHS) has "emphatically" won its Astley Cup tie against Dubbo College after two days of exhilarating play.
The Hornets finished with a final point score of 495 to Dubbo's 303 and now travel to face Bathurst High next week.
Orange had a disqualified relay team, accounting for the missing two points.
Trailing 276-124 heading into Friday (June 16), Dubbo couldn't allow their hosts to earn 125 points and hit the unassailable 401-point mark.
They got off to a flyer, taking out the tennis 8-4 at the Wade Park courts.
Dubbo took a 1-0 lead into the sheds during the boy's football bout before an equaliser to the Hornets' Hugo Parker earned the home side a share of the honours.
That meant the girl's match could well decide the tie and Orange shook off their previous week's 5-1 loss at the hands of Dubbo in the Western CHS final to emerge 4-1 victors.
Coach Kyle Nonnenmacher said redemption had been the word of the week.
"We spoke about it all week, it was a chance to earn some redemption," he said.
"They didn't just win, they won it emphatically."
The full-time whistle was met with a student-led invasion of the pitch as the OHS Barmy Army celebrated in full voice.
Dubbo didn't drop their heads however, narrowly going down 42-56 to OHS in the athletics meet.
The hard yards were done on Thursday (June 15) as OHS emerged victorious in three out of four sports.
The schools finished the morning session one win apiece, Orange recording a come-from-behind 31-29 victory in the netball before Dubbo flexed their muscles in basketball 62-51.
OHS took hold of the tie courtesy of a 9-0 win in hockey, meaning Dubbo had to perform well in the rugby league at Wade Park.
Those dreams were dashed early as rampaging Hornets forward Beau Hartley scored a hat-trick to lead his side to a 46-6 win.
