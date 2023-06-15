There was no way illness was going to keep brothers Robbie and Charlie Pollock from sharing a court for Dubbo College for the first and last time.
The brothers, whose jerseys read Pollock #1 and Pollock #2 respectively, hauled themselves from their sick beds to help Dubbo to a 62-51 win over Orange High School (OHS) in their Astley Cup basketball bout.
For Charlie (Year 10) it was a chance to bring some "chemistry" to the court.
"It was pretty good, it's always great to get to play with Rob. We brought a bit of chemistry between brothers," he said.
Dubbo was in control during a game played with equal amounts of ferocity and respect. Players celebrated three-pointers and fouls won with passion but were quick to offer a helping hand to their opponents.
Robbie (Year 12) signed off his Astley Cup career at the Orange PCYC courts and said the huge crowd helped give him and his brother a shot in the arm.
"I was a bit sick as well but the adrenaline and our crowd, even though it was about a third of the size of the Orange crowd, really helped us today," he said.
"I'd say it was the biggest I've played in front of. It was probably bigger than last year in Dubbo which is pretty crazy.
"I'm glad we won and glad I got to see some great players and play with Charlie.
"I've been a bit crook recently so I wasn't 100 per cent but when the whole crowd is hyping you up it just makes you play at that next level I reckon," Charlie added.
OHS trailed Dubbo for most of the netball clash before a monster final quarter effort saw them emerge 31-29 victors.
Hornets skipper Asha Nicol said the message from coach Tegan Dray at three-quarter time was simple: just breathe.
"We needed to relax and try not to listen to everything going on around us," she said.
"We knew how to play our game, we just needed to take a deep breath.
"It was a super tough game, I'm so proud of how the girls played. It was two very evenly matched teams so it was a hard fight right to the end."
The raucous crowd was the biggest the Year 12 student had seen in her many years of playing Astley Cup.
"I've been playing Astley Cup for a few years now but that definitely topped it off with the 100 years," she said.
"The noise gets louder every year. It was insane.
"Yeah [it's hard to focus]. Your ears are ringing a bit but you get it done."
