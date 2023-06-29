Orange CYMS are hoping a change in jersey colour and an expensive haircut can be the catalyst for a change in fortunes when they face Nyngan Tigers.
Wade Park will host a festival of football on Saturday, July 1 with CYMS under 18's, reserve grade, league tag, first grade as well as Orange United Warriors first grade and league tag set to run out.
The Peter McDonald Premiership round 10 fixture will double as the home side's annual charity day with money raised for the Torie Finnane Foundation.
Torie Finnane was an Orange midwife who died after giving birth to her third daughter in 2020.
The charity named in her honour seeks to improve maternity services in regional NSW.
CYMS president Cameron Jones said both men's and women's teams would wear a special jersey with a unique fundraising method coming in the form of first grade player Kaeden Dickson's mullet.
"It's pretty cool, he's been growing it for three and half years," Jones said.
"We've always taken the mickey out of him telling him it's time to get a haircut so he said if we did a charity round he'd get rid of it. We have a goal of $1500 to get it chopped.
"We try and do a new charity every year, last year we did one for the Indigenous round and the money went towards a local Indigenous charity for education and for this year we wanted to try something a bit different.
"The jersey is pink with the Torie Finnane Foundation on the front for this week and we'll keep a small green and yellow V to keep with the CYMS colours. They'll be auctioned off at the Ophir afterwards."
CYMS first grade sits last in the Group 10 pool with no wins to their name and a points differential of minus 254.
Much of that is down to last week's 60-nil mercy rule hammering at the hands of cousins Dubbo CYMS.
Jones said he hoped to see a good turnout to help first grade on Saturday but admitted the league tag side, who sit second, was flying the flag for the club in 2023.
"They're [league tag] flying at the moment," he said.
"For us they are our top team. We're pretty proud of the way the girls are going.
"The main focus for footy clubs is usually the blokes but the girls are leading our teams at the moment and keeping us going during some tough times of the other teams. It gives us a bit of positivity.
"Last weekend Group 10 did pretty well except we can't say we helped out there at all getting down with the mercy rule against Dubbo.
"It would be great to just try and get a win on the board especially with a home game on a big day for us."
