Darcey Eyb has just been named second-best in the world but the Cudal Pony Club member has her eyes firmly fixed on future honours.
Ms Eyb finished second in the Pony Club International Dressage Class Four category and first in the Australian team that took overall honours.
While her result was impressive in its own right, mastering the routine with 11-year old liver chestnut Ricky, known professionally as Sir Versace, proved her biggest challenge.
"We've had him for three years and he's probably the biggest challenge I've had," she said.
"He's not the nicest horse. I love him but he can be a bit dangerous. I've always loved the challenge.
"I didn't realise when we got him he had actually gotten rid of the two kids before him but I just love working with him. He always wants to learn. Maybe I'm a bit crazy.
"That [Olympics] would be a dream goal."
The James Sheahan Catholic High School student said it was a "weird" feeling come competition day with her routine taking place on the family farm, far from the hustle and bustle of usual equestrian events.
"It's weird because there are no other competitors around you, I just did it at home," she said.
"There was no one around. I actually found it harder. I feel when lots of people are watching me it puts a lot of pressure on me and then I ride better."
While Brisbane 2032 may be a way off, Ms Eyb has already begun the next stage of her journey, moving up to class three.
She will keep training four days a week although it's hardly a chore for the 17-year old who has been around horses since she could crawl.
"I've been doing it my whole life," she said.
"It's my happy space, I love it."
