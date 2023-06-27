Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

Darcey Eyb targets Brisbane Olympics after Pony International dressage result

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
June 27 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Darcey Eyb has just been named second-best in the world but the Cudal Pony Club member has her eyes firmly fixed on future honours.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.