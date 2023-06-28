Indigenous round is always special for Blayney Bears but this year's edition will have extra meaning with a new sponsor on board.
Orange Aboriginal Medical Service (OAMS) have announced a partnership with the Bears that will see their logo adorn the famous maroon and white jersey.
It will look even better this week when the side runs out at King George VI Oval on Sunday in a specially designed Indigenous strip.
OAMS operations manager Michael Newman said it was an important opportunity to spread awareness of their new First Nations specialist disease management program, Integrated Team Care.
"We have a history of supporting a number of local sports teams and we have a longstanding relationship with Blayney Bears," he said.
"Given where we've been integrating the integrated team care program for the past seven months which provides more chronic disease management to smaller communities like Blayney, it's really important that we try to theme our sponsorship to try and get the message out about these new services.
"It's to do with access to specialist treatment around six chronic diseases so that could be accommodation in Sydney if needed."
Bears captain-coach Alex Pettit said it was always a special day on the calendar especially for a side with several First Nations players.
"It [sponsorship] definitely is good for the whole community not just the footy club," he said.
"I think it will make a massive difference. We have a few Indigenous boys that play for us.
"They are pretty keen on the Indigenous jersey we have and there is going to be a smoking ceremony before we run out. Even the non-Indigenous boys are super keen on it."
Bears sit fourth in the Peter McDonald Premiership Reserve Grade Group 10 pool with Pettit saying he was "pleased" with how the first half of the campaign had played out.
Blayney take on Cowra Magpies with first grade kicking off 1.10pm while league tag gets underway earlier at 12pm.
