Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Blayney Bears and Orange Aboriginal Medical Service reveal partnership

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 29 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Indigenous round is always special for Blayney Bears but this year's edition will have extra meaning with a new sponsor on board.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.