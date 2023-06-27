It's a sport usually reserved for retirees but four kids from Spring Hill Public School are ready to be crowned best in the state.
Annabelle Roweth, Sophia Reid, Campbell Davis (year five) and Jax Taylor (year four) were all part of the winning team at the NSW school western zone boccia competition at Orange PCYC in May.
Boccia, closely related to lawn bowls, sees players attempt to roll a small ball as close as possible to the jack.
It's included as part of the disability and inclusion school sport category with all players needing to be seated while playing.
Teacher and coach Kerrie Carr said the school had decided to focus on boccia as a way of including all of its students.
"We've been running inclusive sports for quite a few years now and the kids like the boccia," Ms Carr said.
"We've had a couple of boccia days here where all our kids have been involved and this is just taking it one step further.
"It's played to the rules of inclusive sport so when you bowl you sit down. It puts everyone on the same playing field."
Annabelle said she had taken up the sport after being invited to go to an event in Orange.
"Sophia, Campbell and I all started playing last year and Jax started this year," she said.
"Kerrie took us to a PCYC event and it was fun.
"We'll all be on the team next year so we will get to play again."
The team put on a demonstration for the Central Western Daily and their many hours of training showed, all of them getting far closer to the jack than a certain journalist.
The quartet said they were both nervous and excited to be heading up to Sydney for the state primary school championships.
Spring Hill is one of 16 schools competing in the event at Olympic Park on July 26.
"I wasn't all that surprised [they qualified] because they were playing some really good boccia," Ms Carr said.
"They've played for a few years and they have really gotten the hang of it now. It's great to see them involved and the smiles on their faces. It's lovely.
"The fact the other kids like playing it as well is wonderful.
"We've got some younger kids coming through who we will all teach how to play."
