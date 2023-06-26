CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Carla Freedman and Jude Keogh were busy this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
On Saturday, Jude was at the rugby derby at Endeavour Oval, which was also the scene of the Torie Finnane charity rugby match under lights.
On Saturday, Jude was also at the WPL clash between Barnies and Orana.
Then on Sunday, Carla went to Norton Park and snapped some of the junior league tag action as well as Wade Park for the Peter McDonald Premiership crossover clash between Hawks and Wellington.
