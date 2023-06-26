Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Orange's Clever Cookie Academy wins Business of the Year in 2023 Western NSW Business Awards

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
June 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Orange learning empire has taken out top title in the prestigious region-wide business awards.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.