One could argue that Maria Kennedy has just about the most recognisable face at James Sheahan Catholic High School.
Because for almost three decades, she's been the first smile that most see. The much-loved administration staff member is essentially a Sheahan legend.
But now she's hanging up the badge.
Starting in April, 1994, Mrs Kennedy, 69, has decided to enter retirement after working with the school for a staggering 29 years.
Which is why a special assembly on Monday reduced the humble stalwart to tears, with a music-accompanied slideshow of photographs getting the emotions flowing.
Students were filmed talking about what spirit animal they thought best-identified the well-known staff member.
Mrs Kennedy was likened to a flamingo for her colourful, stand-out personality; a lion for how she nurtures her Sheahan cubs; and told she was similar to dolphins, because everybody wants to be around them.
"It was a very emotional time, it was a beautiful assembly with beautiful words," Mrs Kennedy said.
"My heart felt touched on every level."
With the years bringing "drastic" changes about, the James Sheahan fixture provided a good idea of those then-to-now differences.
One example was using six-inch screens to today's (wildly) advanced technology.
"When I first started, we had these tiny little computers," she said, "and oh my goodness, yes, it was very different to what it is now."
Though there is something that Mrs Kennedy said has remained the same throughout her long-term career there.
And every day is different it's an amazing thing to watch them grow for those six years.- School office fixture, Maria Kennedy on career highlights.
"The one thing that hasn't changed is the kids; the students are all still the same, wonderful young people each year," she said.
"And every day is different, some of the things the kids come out with are just hilarious, they always make me laugh.
"But the best part is seeing them arrive in Year 7 and graduate in Year 12. It's an amazing thing to watch them grow for those six years."
Having worked alongside one another for the past 23 years, relieving principal Michelle Whiteley said since she arrived in 2000, it's been a pleasure having Mrs Kennedy as a colleague.
To describe her, the words "selfless, caring, and giving" were the first to come to mind.
"She thinks about everyone else and is always putting people before herself, everybody's needs have always come before her own [needs]," Mrs Whiteley said.
"Talking about what she meant to us as a community during that assembly, it was very emotional. Even I had to step away from the mic to regroup for a moment.
"Because we very promote people feeling valued and we want our students to feel like they belong to this community; and Maria has certainly helped build that positive culture and that strong sense of community."
A role that will likely never be replaced, the James Sheahan community is looking forward to the next chapter for Mrs Kennedy.
"Keep trying and stay determined this time will be some of the best days of your life."- A parting message from Mrs Kennedy to James Sheahan students.
About to be spending more time with her husband, three children, and 10 grandchildren,the front office legend left some parting words for her much-adored students.
"Keep trying and stay determined, because there are people here at school who care about you so much," Mrs Kennedy said.
"We want you to enjoy coming to school each day and feel safe here, because this time will be some of the best days of your life."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.