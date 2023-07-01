It was a day 50 years in the making.
In 1973, the Orange Lions Club commenced a project to raise funds to give the people of town a ladies rest centre and bus shelter in Robertson Park.
Fund-raising activities were undertaken, including inviting people to purchase an envelope at a cost of $1 in which to place items of interest to be interred in a time capsule, to be revealed half a century later.
The day to dig it back finally came on June 29, 2023.
With more than 100 people gathered around the site, assisted by an excavator, the team from the Lions Club and Orange City Council worked hard for nearly an hour on Thursday morning to dig up the large cylinder from below the Robertson Park ground.
According to Lions Club member Peter Fuge, it was still in tact all these years later.
"It's been an exciting day. The sun's come out and the capsule's come out," he said.
"By the look of it, it is in very, very good condition thanks to the expert way in which it was designed and planted in the ground.
"I think when we open it, we'll find hundreds and hundreds of envelopes in perfect condition. That's our wish anyway."
Envelopes will be available for collection at the Helicopter Hangar, 1 Redmond Place, from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, July 1.
Envelopes will only be handed to the owner, or next of kin should the owner be deceased, and to ensure they get to the correct person proof of relationship will be required.
