Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Good News

Orange's Britt Hendricks deployed with State Emergency Services to fight 2023 Canadian wildfires

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
June 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Orange-based firefighter has been called-up to join the frontline to help combat the devastating 2023 Canadian wildfires.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.