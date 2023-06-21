Central Western Daily
TikTok being used to 'glamourize' car thefts in Orange and Central West

Riley Krause
June 22 2023 - 4:30am
The rate at which stolen cars in Orange are recovered by police is one of the best in the state, but that's not necessarily a good thing.

