The rate at which stolen cars in Orange are recovered by police is one of the best in the state, but that's not necessarily a good thing.
Figures released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) showed that of the 146 vehicles reported missing between March 2022 to April 2023, 130 were found.
But BOCSAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald noted that a stolen vehicle which had later been found burnt out, was still recorded as 'recovered'.
"It indicates that those offences are likely more opportunistic. For joy-riding purposes or transport," she said when asked about Orange's figures.
"If you're finding burnt out vehicles, then that's consistent with that."
She added the belief was that areas in which recovery rates were low - such as Canterbury-Bankstown where less than half of the 507 stolen vehicles were found - meant cars were usually being sold off as part of a "broader criminal enterprise".
The BOCSAR figures revealed there had been a slight upward trend in the number of vehicles being stolen in Orange during the 24 months from April 2021 and March 2023.
Ms Fitzgerald said an overall spike in this type of crime may well be due to the rise of TikTok.
"There's certainly been reports of people posting their exploits of stolen cars of that social media platform," she said.
"TikTok have been removing those, but we are aware there was one in the last few weeks in Dubbo where some young people were filming themselves in a stolen car."
Orange also made national headlines back in February, when hoons filmed themselves - with footage later uploaded to TikTok and Instagram - of a group doing burnouts along Summer Street.
Although this occurred on February 25 and with dozens of onlookers, police have yet to make any arrests.
"Following inquiries, police have been unable to establish the identity of persons involved in the video," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
"Anyone with information that may assist is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Ms Fitzgerald said criminals posting themselves committing crimes online "does not help the police" when it comes to catching them.
"Even if TikTok isn't driving the car thefts, it does seem to be related. It's hard to know which one preceded the other, but it seems likely there's a connection between those online posts and rise in car thefts," she said.
"I think it's potentially glamourizing and the concern is it motivates other people to engage in the same behaviours. It's really not to be encouraged and I think it's good that the social media platforms are removing those posts so it doesn't create copy-cat offences."
