Overhaul of Lake Canobolas in Orange detailed, work set to begin

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated June 21 2023 - 11:54am, first published 4:30am
Lake Canobolas in Orange NSW. Pictures by Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman.
New details for a million dollar upgrade at Lake Canobolas have emerged. Work will begin next month.

