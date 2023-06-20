New details for a million dollar upgrade at Lake Canobolas have emerged. Work will begin next month.
A new playground, floating boardwalk, fountain, amenities block, upgraded entry to the pumphouse, road and footpath works, and a boat launching area are set to feature.
Construction will begin in July and take about 12 months, Orange City Council says. The first phase is set to be completed before summer this year.
Costs are estimated at about $1.3 million, with the lion's share coming via a NSW Government grant.
"Orange residents love spending time at the Lake and this upgrade will make that precinct even more attractive and accessible for all residents," Mayor Jason Hamling said in a media statement.
Orange City Council is hosting a public "drop-in session" at the lake kiosk from 10am to midday, Saturday.
The Lake Canobolas overhaul was announced in the lead up to the 2023 NSW state election in a string of funding commitments. It will include:
