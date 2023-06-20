Retaining walls with built-in paths designed to make the lake's two beaches more accessible

A new fountain

A wheelchair accessible (2.5 metre wide) floating boardwalk on the western shore, alongside a floating deck



Replacing the playground on the eastern side of the lake with more modern accessible play equipment



A new amenites block alongside the new playground

An upgrade to the visitor walkway in the historic pump house

Re-aligning internal roads between the lake and the café, including a new pedestrian crossing

Re-surfacing the walking path around the southern side of the lake