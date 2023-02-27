Police are investigating an "alleged hooning incident" which occurred through Orange's CBD on Saturday night.
Footage posted to social media showed the car running red lights at the corner of Peisley Street and Summer Street, with dozens of onlookers from a nearby pub standing by.
One angle, filmed from behind the car in question, showed the driver doing doughnuts and burnouts in front of the crowd, all while multiple passengers were hanging out the side windows.
More footage, which appeared to be captured by one of the passengers in the car, showed that the vehicle's windscreen was smashed.
Police are now appealing for information as they investigate what they described as an "alleged hooning incident."
"Officers attached to Central West Police District were made aware of a video circulating depicting a car conducting burnouts on Summer Street, Orange, on Saturday, February 25 evening," a spokesman for NSW Police said.
"Officers have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made and it was not yet known if the car used to carry out the late-night escapade had been stolen.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
