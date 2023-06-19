"Anger and concern" over allegations resident health is being compromised by unscrupulous mining activity across the region has been aired in Orange. Community groups are gearing up to take on resource giants with calls for increased regulations.
About 100 people from a spate of organisations met from 3pm Sunday at Orange Ex-Services Club to discuss their experiences and outline potential solutions. NSW Greens MLC Sue Higginson attended the event.
The meeting came just over a month after it emerged dangerous heavy metals including lead had been discovered in water and resident blood tests near the Cadia gold mine. Concerns the proposed McPhillamys gold mine near Blayney and Bowdens silver and lead mine near Mudgee could lead to similar dangers were raised.
"[These groups] are very angry. Mostly they've been ignored ... the economic benefits to the community has been put further ahead of the actual health and safety and protection," President of the Central West Environment Council Nick King told the Central Western Daily.
"The purpose ... was to raise the alarm on the potential widespread heavy metal contamination in the region from poorly regulated heavy metal mining operations. It's calling for an effective regulation. At the moment the regulation is extremely lax, and it has led to the situation we have now.
"What they're concerned about is the lack of control the conditions of consent are not sufficient, and the potential policing of the conditions of consent is not sufficient to protect the community from harm."
Cadia owner Newcrest says it always works to ensure community safety is protected at all times.
A spokesperson for the parent company told the CWD in May: "There is nothing that we value more than people's health and safety.
"We have been cooperating with the EPA and subsequently, already have work in progress to ensure that we comply with the EPA's Prevention Notice. We will continue to work constructively with the EPA and local residents in a transparent and factual manner.
"We do not compromise on people's health and safety and remain firmly committed to meeting all our obligations in a way that is aligned with our values."
Bowdens and McPhillamys have assured residents all planned activity will be safe.
