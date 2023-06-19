Central Western Daily
'Anger and concern' as mine safety in Central West raised by residents

William Davis
Updated June 19 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
"Anger and concern" over allegations resident health is being compromised by unscrupulous mining activity across the region has been aired in Orange. Community groups are gearing up to take on resource giants with calls for increased regulations.

