Mount Canobolas is a shot at receiving a late dusting of snow on Monday evening following Orange's coldest start since last July.
High country across the Central West is in the middle of a wintry blast, with big frosts dominating the morning landscapes across Orange and Bathurst over the weekend.
The evening, too, is tipped to be just as cold.
The Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye snow forecaster is showing a possibility of the white stuff from 7pm on Monday, June 19, increasing in likelihood from 10pm.
It follows a dusting around Yetholme and Jenolan Caves early last month but an otherwise quiet season in the region so far on the snow front.
At this stage, as of 10am on Monday, June 19, access to Mount Canobolas was still available.
It comes on the back of a low of minus 4.2 degrees on Monday morning, around the 6.30am mark.
That's Orange's coldest start to a morning since July, 2022. We hit minus 5.2 degrees on the morning on July 30, but a low of minus 6.3 degrees on the 15th of that month.
Meanwhile, Bathurst has a new clubhouse leader for coldest morning of the winter.
The airport weather station recorded minus 4.4 degrees on Saturday (bettering minus 4.3 starts recorded earlier this month and last month), but that turned out to be just the entree.
