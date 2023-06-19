Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Snow in Orange: Mount Canobolas a chance of light dusting as big freeze hits Central West

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 19 2023 - 11:22am, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mount Canobolas is a shot at receiving a late dusting of snow on Monday evening following Orange's coldest start since last July.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.