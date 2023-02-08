The arguments for and against the development of the McPhillamy's Gold Project north of Blayney have been discussed long and hard since Regis Resources began the official process of submitting documents to government authorities in August of 2018.
Over the past three days at the Blayney Community Centre both supporters and opponents of the mine have had their opportunity to speak face-to-face with the three people who will have the final say on the project.
The three individuals making up the Independent Planning Commission panel are Peter Williams, Clare Sykes and Neal Menzies and all three of them have witnessed first-hand the raw emotion of those living in the Kings Plains area surrounding the mine.
With the potential loss of amenity and lifestyle that some of the families have enjoyed for generations on the line, the first two days of proceedings saw many of them open up to their own, and their families struggles with stress, anxiety and financial difficulties posed by the mine's development.
Bridie Kramer spoke of her son's loss of place and anguish caused by an uncertain future.
Karen Sparks questioned just how the mine, and it's access road adjacent to her property, would impact their property and the animals on it through dust, explosions and the constant background noise of mining.
Third-generation landholder Justin Press talked about how being at the same eye-level of the mine would impact a way of life that his family has enjoyed over the years.
Prior to the presentations from the community the meeting opened with a 25-minute presentation from the Department of Planning and Environment's Steve O'Donoghue before Regis Resource's Jim Beyer, Tony McPaul and Wayne Taylor spoke during their allocated 40 minutes.
That was followed by Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson who spoke for 15 minutes detailing just how the mine would benefit the community and the challenges that it would create.
"Blayney shire is a successful agricultural shire with a strong mining heritage," he said.
"The Blayney shire has enjoyed the economic benefits and opportunities that both these sectors have provided for generations.
"Blayney Shire Council acknowledges the economic stimulus and employment opportunities that the McPhillamy's project, if approved, would offer."
A full transcript of all the speeches will be made available on the Independent Planning Commission website at www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/cases/2022/11/mcphillamys-gold-project. Written submission can be made up until February 15.
