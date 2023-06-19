With the women's Ashes not far away, there's plenty of buzz circulating that Phoebe Litchfield could make her test debut.
The Orange youngster is part of a 14-woman team touring the UK and has impressed so far.
In the most recent warm-up game, the 20-year-old scored 78 in the second innings against an England A side which featured big names such as Sophie Ecclestone and Tammy Beaumont.
"I think any time you get out in the middle and do your role, it helps and to score some runs, it's definitely helped," Litchfield told Cricket.com.
Asked if there was anything she wanted to improve on from her first innings, the youngster said she needed to make sure she focused more on playing the long game.
"I think just temperament and choosing which balls to score off," she said.
"There's a lot of time in this format. So just playing smart cricket for long periods of time."
With regular Australian skipper Meg Lanning to miss the entire Ashes series, a slot opened up in the starting 11.
Speaking to Sky Sports during day three of the men's Ashes, stand-in captain Alyssa Healy confirmed that she would move down the order, having opened up in the test format on recent occasions.
"I did my bit for the team there in the last couple of test matches and I think with workloads and the potential to keep for long periods, it's probably best to slide down the order," she told Sky's Ian Ward.
"We've got a very versatile batting unit that are keen to put their hand up wherever they can. You won't see me opening the batting, but we'll wait and see where I end up."
Litchfield's preferred role is at the top of the order, which only further bolsters her chances of inclusion in the Australian test team which kicks off its Ashes campaign on June 22.
Asked what she's learnt about the red ball game over the last couple of months, Litchfield said it was all about decision-making.
"You got to have good technique but if you drive balls that's not there, it's dangerous," she added.
"I think it's just about playing smart shots and really. It's a mind game to be fair I think I've realised."
After the Trent Bridge test match, the Aussies will play three T20I between July 1 and 8, before the series concludes with three ODI matches on July 12, 16 and 18.
