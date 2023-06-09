Central Western Daily
Orange City Council to drop speed limit to 40km/h in push to ease congestion, promote business

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
June 10 2023 - 4:30am
Orange's Central Business District will have its speed limit dropped with drivers encouraged to "choose other routes".

