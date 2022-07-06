Central Western Daily

Just in time for the kids' holidays: Cr Tammy Greenhalgh opens Orange's temporary indoor playground

Kate Bowyer
Kate Bowyer
Updated July 6 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:45am
PLAY TIME: Cr Tammy Greenhalgh, Fergus Hardy, Patrick and Cooper Morrison and Ellie O'Neill enjoy the new indoor play equipment at the Orange Indoor Tennis Centre.

ORANGE mum Samantha Lyons was all smiles on Wednesday watching her kids play at the temporary indoor playground, which opened for business this week.

