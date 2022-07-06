ORANGE mum Samantha Lyons was all smiles on Wednesday watching her kids play at the temporary indoor playground, which opened for business this week.
Costing around $16,500, the play equipment was up and running at the Orange Indoor Tennis Centre with Cr Tammy Greenhalgh, along with several parents, delighted to see a plan that was hatched in April, get up and running.
Ms Lyons was one of those mums who had eagerly anticipated the playground's opening.
"With three kids under three, winters are long in Orange so its good to have somewhere in wet weather," she said, adding her children had also given it the thumbs up.
"They're loving it, we've been waiting for ages and we say all the time how Orange needs somewhere indoor to play in winter, especially when its wet."
After exploring its options council purchased most of the equipment which will be in use until the end of September depending on its popularity.
OCC Director of Community Services Scott Maunder said council would then evaluate the playgrounds' future and reiterated council would not compete with a private business if one chose to open in Orange.
Mr Maunder estimated Orange has between five and six thousand children under 10 while Cr Greenhalgh urged parents to utilise the playground.
"It is temporary and it is something that will come back before council and obviously we'll evaluate the success of how it went," she said adding that around 70 children had enjoyed the equipment on its opening day with the feedback from parents was positive.
Cr Greenhalgh added there were still some finishing touches to be added such as coin-operated machines.
"The new playground is expected to be very popular, particularly at the beginning, so I urge everyone to be patient as the operators get it off the ground and work out any teething problems," Cr Greenhalgh said.
Orange Mayor Jason Hamling, who first raised the issue in April, said the need for more indoor play facilities emerged as a common theme during recent community consultation to develop the Community Strategic Plan.
"Many of the councillors also heard from young families during the election about the need for an indoor playground," Cr Hamling said.
"Given the winter we are having, I'm sure there will be strong demand for it from local families, especially as we are now in the winter school holidays."
Council secured play equipment including a jungle-themed play structure, soft-play items, ball pit, inflatable obstacle course and coin-operated kids rides, suitable for children aged from preschool to primary school.
There is also space for mini tennis which Cr Greenhalgh suggested could ignite an interest in the sport.
Chris Besgrove of the Orange Indoor Tennis Centre came on board to provide a space for the playground and to manage the day-to-day operation of the site.
Opening hours will be 9.30 to 3pm Sunday to Friday and 10am to 4.30pm on Saturday. Entry costs $10 per child for two hours. There is no need to book.
There will be café providing coffee, tea and cold drinks, hot chips, toasted sandwiches, fish and chips, cakes, lollies and popcorn. Please do not bring your own food and drinks.
Orange City Council's Sport and Recreation Committee Chair Tammy Greenhalgh encouraged families from across Orange and district to give it a go.
"I'm pleased to see this facility is available and I look forward to seeing how well it is embraced by local families over the next couple of months," Cr Greenhalgh said.
The Orange Indoor Tennis Centre is located at 9 Palmer Street, behind the Orange Function Centre.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
